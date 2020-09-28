KENNEWICK, WA - As the Kennewick School District begins transitioning into hybrid learning, they share a safety update with the community.
Statement from the Kennewick School District:
As Kennewick School District prepares for hybrid learning, we are implementing several safety measures and protocols. We want to continue to emphasize that the most important methods of preventing COVID-19 include wearing face masks/coverings, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands frequently, and staying home when feeling ill.
We encourage parents/guardians and staff to review the safety information on the Hybrid Learning page prior to the start of hybrid learning so that students are aware of the safety expectations prior to returning to school. This will help ensure a smooth transition back to the classrooms.
For the latest safety information, click here: https://bit.ly/304tNgX
We look forward to communicating more health and safety information in the days ahead, including COVID-19 screenings/attestations, AA/BB scheduling, meals, transportation, etc.