Kennewick School District offers five-day meal kits for students

KENNEWICK, WA - Families may pick up meal kits at any of the sites, regardless of where their child attends school. The five-day meal kits are free to all children ages 18 and younger, and are available by pre-order only.
The deadline to pre-order the next free five-day meal kit is 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The pre-order form is available here: https://bit.ly/3nn2nfi
The meal kits, with food for five days, will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the following sites and times:
- Chinook Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Desert Hills Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Highlands Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 pm.
- Park Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Kamiakin High School, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Southridge High School, 8 to 10 a.m.
Please only fill out one form per family.
