Kennewick School District offers Free Meal Service while Transitioning To Hybrid

KENNEWICK, WA - During hybrid learning, Kennewick students will be served school meals on campus during their in-person learning days (either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
The on-site meals are limited to students who are attending school in person that day.
In addition to the school meals served on campus during in-person learning, free five-day meal kits (with food to be taken home) will be available to all children ages 18 and younger for pick-up at 12 school sites every Wednesday during hybrid learning.
Families will be able to pick up meal kits on Wednesdays starting Oct. 14 at any of the 12 schools, regardless of where their child attends.
One kit will be provided per child. The kits will be available by pre-order only. The pre-order form is available at https://bit.ly/2GM5ehV and also is posted on the district website at https://bit.ly/3dboSA9.
Families must submit a new form each week. The deadline to complete the form for the Wednesday, Oct. 14 meal kits is 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The five-day meal kit pick-up sites and times are:
- Amistad Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Amon Creek Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eastgate Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fuerza Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Westgate Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Chinook Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Desert Hills Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Highlands Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Park Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Kamiakin High School, 7 to 9 a.m.
- Southridge High School, 7 to 9 a.m.
Bus stop meal and K-2 learning packet delivery will end as the district moves to hybrid learning, with the last day set for Tuesday, Oct. 13. Until then, bus stop meal/packet delivery will continue as usual. Here's the bus stop delivery schedule: https://bit.ly/3hvwyyA.
The first day of the weekly five-day meal kit pick-up is Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Meal Service Changes Timeline
Here’s the timeline at a glance:
- Oct. 13: Bus stop meal delivery ends.
- Oct. 14: Meal kit distribution begins. The kits with meals for five days will be available every Wednesday during hybrid learning.
- Oct. 19: Elementary school hybrid learning meal service begins, with students served meals on campus during their in-person learning days. The five-day meal kits provided on Wednesdays will cover the remainder of the week.
- Nov. 2: Middle/high school hybrid learning meal service begins, with students served meals on campus during their in-person learning days. The five-day meal kits provided on Wednesdays will cover the remainder of the week. For middle and high school students, the five-day meal kits also will cover the time between when bus stop meal delivery ends Oct. 13 and when their hybrid learning begins Nov. 2.