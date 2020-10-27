- Developing a modified schedule for middle and high school: The schedule will maintain the “AA/BB” hybrid model and reduce the number of class changes students make each day.
- Completing a third-party safety assessment: The district has contracted with NV5 Dade Moeller to complete this safety readiness assessment.
Kennewick School District re-evaluating hybrid learning timeline
KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District Board of Directors would like the community to know that they will be re-evaluating the timeline for implementing hybrid learning for middle and high school during the Nov. 18 Board meeting.
The district is currently taking concrete action to address the health and safety concerns raised regarding middle and high schools. The district is taking the following actions:
These actions will be completed by Nov. 18 and presented to the Board to help inform the re-evaluation of the current timeline.
The district and the Board are committed to providing in-person learning for middle and high school students and to ensuring the continued safety of our students and staff.
Kennewick School District Board of Directors appreciate your continued support as we plan for moving forward with in-person learning for middle and high school.
Tags
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.