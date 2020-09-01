Kennewick SD Free Meal Program extended

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending the free meal program through December to help ensure all children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means that all meals will be free. All children 18 years and younger may receive meals (not just students). Parents and guardians may pick up meals for their children.
During remote learning, Kennewick School District is handing out meals Monday through Friday at designated bus stops. Learning packets for students in grades K-2 will be handed out on Mondays. Next week, the packet/meal delivery will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to the holiday.
Please wear face masks or face coverings when picking up meals.
To view the schedule for meal delivery at bus stops, go here: https://bit.ly/3lDtkeC