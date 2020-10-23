Kids First! Rally to Reopen Kennewick Schools

KENNEWICK, WA-
Today out front of the Kennewick School District Administration Building, dozens of parents and students gathered for a rally to re-open schools.
This comes after the Kennewick School Board voted not to resume classes for 6-12th graders until February 2021.
Kyle Duncan is a parent and came to the rally in support of reopening schools.
"The goal of everybody here today is to let the school district and the school board know that we want what's best for the children, which is in person learning," said Duncan.
Several people spoke and many brought signs in support of the reopening effort.