Kittitas County does not currently support a return to in-person instruction

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team release their statement on exceptions for school districts to return to in-person school, which is currently not supported.
Kittitas County IMT states, at this time, school districts may petition for an exception to the recommendation from Kittitas County and Regional Partners if the district wants to pursue in-person school when COVID-19 incident rates are above 75 cases per 100,000 population within the last two-week period of available data.
The Kittitas School District recently submitted the request for an exception, but that exception was not supported by Kittitas County IMT or Regional Partners at this time.
The Kittitas County IMT and regional partners have the following measures of risk related to educational activities, quoted from the Kittitas County Press Release:
- "We do not support a return to in-person classroom instruction when the county incidence of COVID-19 is above 75 / 100,000 / 14 days for 2 consecutive weeks."
- "We support a hybrid approach with K-5 and other educationally high-risk groups in-person in classrooms with COVID precautions when the county incidence of COVID-19 is < 75 / 100,000 / 14 days for 2 consecutive weeks (and > 25 / 100,000 / 14 days)."
- "We support to return to in-person classroom instruction for all student populations, with COVID-19 precautions, when the county incidence of COVID-19 is < 25 / 100,000 / 14 days for 2 consecutive weeks."
Kittitas County currently has an incident rate of 92.3 via https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/covid-19-risk-assessment-dashboard. The IMT’s goal for students to safely return to school would be an incident rate of less than 25 percent.
“The Kittitas County Public Health Department has been working collaboratively with the Kittitas School District Leadership, states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, “ and we will continue to assist the district with whatever we can in for Kittitas School District students and staff to be as safe as possible.”