KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick School Board has approved to prepare for full-time, in-person learning for all children K-12 in the district contingent on state guidelines within schools.
All board members voted unanimously to prepare for full-time in-person learning. No dates were set on when full-time in-person learning could begin but board members are hoping for sometime in mid-April.
The Washington Department of Health and Governor Jay Inslee have not made any announcements regarding social distancing guidelines at schools in Washington state.
Dr. Traci Pierce, superintendent of KSD says a decision from the state could come by the end of the week, and now is the time to prepare. Dr. Pierce says they are also waiting on Kennewick Education Association's vote for the revised guidance.
The new CDC guidance allows students to be 3-feet away from one another in schools rather than the original 6-feet requirement.
KSD is planning to shift to an expanded hybrid learning plan starting April 12 for secondary school students.
Under the new model, students would now be allowed to go to all of their classes and attend a full day of school on their assigned days while still being split into two groups.
Group "A" would attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group "B" would attend all classes on Thursday and Friday. Each group would not do a Zoom check-in. Students will also be allowed to eat lunch on campus.
On Tuesday, Richland and Pasco School Districts also voted to return to full-time, in-person learning mid-April contingent on guidance from the state.