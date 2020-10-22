KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick School Board voted to delay the start of in-person learning for middle and high school students.
The Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to delay in-person hybrid learning for middle and high school students from November 2 to February 2, 2021.
The Kennewick School District Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce issued a statement Thursday regarding the decision:
Dear Kennewick School District Staff and Families,
As you know, KSD began hybrid learning for all K-5 students on Monday, October 19. We are one of the first districts in the region to bring all of our K-5 students back to school for hybrid learning. We love having our elementary students back in our schools!
At last night’s Board of Directors meeting, the KSD Board decided to delay the start of hybrid learning for middle and high school students until the beginning of second semester: Tuesday, February 2, 2021. This decision came amidst concerns of reports of large community gatherings involving high school students, and concern that schools will be challenged to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The Board has directed the district to retain a third-party safety analyst to assess school district sanitizing protocols and to develop further plans to limit “cohort mingling” of students in middle and high schools when they return to school for in-person learning.
As the elected body that governs the school district and directs my work as superintendent, I have the utmost respect for our Board of Directors and their decision. The safety and well-being of our students and staff continues to be the top priority. The district has been implementing all appropriate safety and sanitization protocols since limited numbers of students began returning to schools on September 8. The third-party safety assessment will ensure our safety plan is the best it can be. I will update the Board on our safety assessment plans and plans to further limit student “cohort mingling” at middle and high schools at the November 18, 2020 Board meeting.
We recognize that remote learning is not the preferred learning model for any student. Many of our middle and high school students are struggling to learn and engage in remote learning. They miss their friends and the social interactions that school brings. I am calling on our school teams, including principals, counselors, teachers and support staff, to continue to do everything within their power to help our students engage and be successful in remote learning. I encourage families to please reach out to your child’s teacher, counselor and principal if your child is struggling.
Please note:
- Middle and high school students currently receiving on-site learning support and Tier II and Tier III special services will continue their current schedule.
- This new timeline for middle and high school has no impact on our elementary schools. Hybrid learning will continue at elementary.
Sincerely,
Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent