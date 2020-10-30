Lincoln High School renovation design updates

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Lincoln High School renovation design process continues to progress.
This week the most recent designs were posted on the district’s Bond Updates website at:
- https://www.wwps.org/bond/projects/lincoln-high-school-renovation
“I am really pleased at how they are coming together,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Staff input has served critical as we work with consultants and code officials to finalize design documents.”
Although Lincoln High School is not listed as a registered historic building, Superintendent Smith and the Lincoln High School Design Team are incorporating aesthetic approaches that compliment historic preservation design standards. As approved by voters, the scope of the Lincoln remodel includes core renovations of the current facility (e.g. upgrading life/safety, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, windows/doors, classroom technology, and energy efficiency considerations). Also included in the bond program scope was a facility addition necessary to support the required elevator and ADA accessibility, a secure vestibule main entrance and a Black Box Theater performing arts area.
Smith and the Design Team have met multiple times to review the proposed improvements with the Walla Walla Historic Preservation Committee. Endorsed by the committee, and in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior Historic Preservation Guidelines, the addition has been designed and constructed so that it is “clearly differentiated from the historic building.” The approach to achieve the desired differentiation between new and old is to utilize a steel and glass atrium/lobby space between the new and existing construction. In similar fashion to the improvements made to the historic Sharpstein Elementary, inside the lobby, the existing exterior wall (now interior) will be exposed and protected in original condition as much as possible. Per historic preservation guidelines, construction of the Black Box Theater addition will utilize masonry materials that will complement the original building but not attempt to match it, in order to achieve the required differentiation to the original structure.
What’s next for the Lincoln HS renovation?
• Finalize construction documents for final city/official/code review (Winter 2021)
• Prepare bid documents and specifications (Spring 2021)
• Advertise for bids (Summer 2021)
• Begin work (Fall 2021)