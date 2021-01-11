TRI-CITIES, WA-
Richland School District Communications Director Ty Beaver says the RSD school board will meet on January 12th, to discuss when middle and high school students will return to in-person learning.
Last month, the board set a tentative target date of January 26th. They will discuss whether or not to keep aiming for this target date.
In November, the Kennewick School Board decided to have secondary schools go back for hybrid learning on February 2nd.
Additionally, KSD has a school board retreat planned for Wednesday, January 13th. According to KSD Communications Director Robyn Chastain, they are expecting to receive updates on remote and hybrid learning. She says it's likely that no official action will be taken on any agenda items in that meeting.
The Benton-Franklin Health District has not changed its recommendation to pause on hybrid learning for secondary education yet.
When BFHD changes its current recommendation, the school board will meet again to go over the new recommendations and make a decision.
Though Pasco School District has already sent Pre-K through 5th-grade students back to the classroom in a blended learning model, there is no set target date for when middle and high schoolers will return---as they are waiting on a recommendation from BFHD.
Shane Edinger, the PSD's Public Affairs Director, says they are continuing to plan and prepare for the transition into the blended learning model once they receive that recommendation.
PSD's next board meeting will be on Tuesday, January 12th, and Edinger says Superintendent Michelle Whitney will provide an update to the board about educating students during the pandemic as well as an update on community health and information from BFHD.
RSD will be meeting on January 12th, and the link can be found on their website.
KSD aadded a business meeting portion to their upcoming semi-annual retreat, on zoom. During the meeting they will allow public comment in the beginning, the link can be found here.
PSD will meet on Tuesday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, and the meeting will be livestreamed on the District’s YouTube channel.