Local School Districts Use COVID-19 Dashboard to Increase Transparency

Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick school districts are using COVID-19 dashboards to keep people up to date on cases within the district.
Right now, KSD has K-5th in the building now, and are planning on sending up to 12th back in February.
PSD has K-2 in the building now but is planning to send kids grades 3-5 back on November 16th.
Richland school district has K-2 in the building now as well as children in the developmental learning centers.
After months of online learning, Richland school district's third through fifth graders will return to the classroom on November 12th.
Richland's dashboard shows a rolling tally of cases--which are not always currently active. They have additional protocols for when people do get it. RSD Director of Communication Ty Beaver says the dashboard is for transparency.
"We are tracking this because we want to make sure we know we are following our processes and our protocols and everything...But the dashboard we have on our website, that's more to demonstrate to families that we want them to know we are addressing these and they have come up and that we know that they're out there," said Beaver.
Beaver says this is a way to keep track of cases when people bring the virus into the schools from outside and hopes they can find out about cases from the district.
"If you talk to BFHD, there have been cases in schools, but no cases have been connected to spread within schools so we're just trying to keep people informed about what's going on, and what we're doing to address it" said Beaver.
In terms of keeping kids safe as they go back --- they are using the "big four". A daily health attestation for parents to complete, mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand washing.
"We are following all the guidance that we have been given, we're following all the recommendations. We are taking this very seriously and we have been assured that if we follow that guidance and those recommendations that will keep students staff and the community as a whole safe," said Beaver.
Roughly 6000 total kids will be back in Richland elementary schools.
"The dashboard has been something---and this is the thing--we've never had to track anything like this before--this was kind of a novel exercise and it's something where we worked with our partners in neighboring school districts to have a consistent approach to" said Beaver.
PSD Dashboard can be found here.
RSD Dashboard can be found here.
KSD Dashboard can be found here.