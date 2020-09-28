P.E. Teachers Keep Students Engaged Through Virtual Learning

Most local schools have made the switch to virtual learning and P.E. teachers have been pioneering their own versions of virtual P.E. This is Matthew Thoelke's first year teaching P.E.
"I found myself dancing around the room in front of a screen and just had to laugh at myself because it was like--these are the times we're in I guess," said Thoelke.
Before teaching P.E., Theolke taught Math.
"I feel like the rockstar, you know. Whenever kids sign on the kids light up and I didn't really get that when I was teaching seventh grade math," said Thoelke.
Charisse Pedersen teaches P.E. at Whittier Elementary and has between 75 and 100 students in any given class. She uses several programs to teach, like Powerpoint, Class Dojo, and Zoom.
"It was scary at first, for all of us. Now, it's just like--this is the way it goes. 'Hey, were zooming! We zoom this day this day and this day from this time to this time,'" said Pedersen.
In a traditional P.E. class, teachers could grab their students' attention with a whistle. Now that P.E. is done virtually, teachers are finding creative ways to keep students engaged.
"If there's a kid that's kind of just standing there or sitting there, I try to stop and encourage them to you know--'this isn't Netflix guys we're all going to participate here,'" said Thoelke.
He's using Google Classroom, Bitmojis, and activity logs to promote fun and high-quality ways of getting active. Matthew has created a few lesson ideas on his own too.
"Kids were doing rock, paper, scissors and depending on whether they beat me, lost to me, or tied me, There was a different exercise that was tied to that." said Thoelke.
Charisse uses videos and worksheets in addition to live classes. She starts with a welcome, goes over expectations and then starts teaching.
"At the end of class I will go over any worksheets I send out to them. One of them was an exercise class circuit training. And they can send me a video or talk to me about it, what they enjoyed the most," said Pedersen.
Learning something new every day and having grace. That's the key to virtual P.E. And it's going better than she ever expected.
"Oh my it's been wonderful, I've missed them so much. Just seeing all their little faces and the help the parents have put in with them, it's just unbelievable" said Pedersen.