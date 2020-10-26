Pasco School District to begin hybrid learning transition

PASCO, WA- Pasco School District announced when students can return to in-person, hybrid learning pending school board approval Tuesday.
The school district posted a PowerPoint Sunday detailing their plans to return to hybrid learning starting in November.
Pasco School District administrators will present PSD's Blended Learning model and school start dates to the Board of Directors during their meeting on Tuesday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Here are some of the highlights:
- The District will implement an AA/BB schedule where students in Group A will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and continue with At-Home Learning on Thursday and Friday. Students in Group B will attend in-person classes on Thursday and Friday and continue with At-Home Learning on Monday and Tuesday. All students will be engage in At-Home Learning on Wednesdays.
- Kindergarten-2nd Grade students will start attending classes in person starting on November 9.
- 3rd Grade-5th Grade students will start attending classes in person starting on November 16.
- Middle School and High School students would transition to blended learning no earlier than the start of 2nd trimester (December 3) as long as the community health conditions support moving forward.
