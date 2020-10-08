PASCO, WA - School is under way in alignment with Benton-Franklin Health District's August 10th recommendation to start with At-Home Learning for most students, while providing onsite services for students with disabilities, students experiencing homelessness, those furthest from educational justice, and younger learners.
On September 14th, the Health District released a second letter stating that disease activity has been decreasing over the last two months, and that if the trend continues, Franklin County could drop below the Washington Department of Health's School Decision Tree benchmarks by mid-October. So, Pasco School District is now preparing to implement the Blended Learning plan that was approved by the Board of Directors in August.
There are a number of pieces to this planning effort, including collaboration with our labor partners, revisions to the approved Blended Learning plan based on key lessons that were learned this fall, and understanding how our staff and families feel about transitioning to Blended Learning. Please take a few minutes to fill out a short survey to help us in our planning efforts. Thank you in advance for participating in this survey to help guide our decision making.
Take survey HERE: www.psd1.org/parentsurvey
Tags
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.