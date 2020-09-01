PASCO, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the free student meals program through December, which means that all Pasco children 18 years old and younger can pick up free breakfasts and lunches at any Pasco school during our meal distribution times.
Students will need to give their name or student ID number to pick-up meals. Parents can pick up meals for students, but they will need their student’s name or ID number. Face coverings and social distancing will be required when picking up meals.
Meals will be available for pick-up at the following times:
- Elementary Schools: 12:00–1:30 p.m.
- Middle Schools: 12:30–2:00 p.m.
- High Schools: 12:00–1:30 p.m.