Richland and High School Freshman to begin their first day of In-person classes next week

RICHLAND, WA - Next week, Richland and Hanford High Schools will begin welcoming freshmen back to classrooms.
The remainder of high school students are to return the week after.
Here is the calendar for in-person learning:
Monday, Feb. 15
- President's Day — NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Feb. 16
- High School Teacher Prep Day. All high school students in asynchronous learning.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
- High school students transition to A/B schedule. Grade 9 students in Group A return to in-person instruction, all other Hanford and Richland high school students learning remotely.
Thursday, Feb. 18
- Grade 9 students in Group B return to in-person instruction, all other Hanford and Richland high school students learning remotely.
Friday, Feb. 19
- All Hanford & Richland high school students in asynchronous learning.
Monday, Feb. 22
- All Hanford and Richland high school students in Group A return to in-person instruction. All Hanford and Richland high school students in Group B learning remotely.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- All high school students in Group B return to in-person instruction. All Hanford and Richland high school students in Group A learning remotely.