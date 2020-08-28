RICHLAND, Wash. - Beginning on Sept. 4 Richland schools will offer a weekly pick-up for student meals on Fridays while students are learning online at-home.
Every RSD student may receive a meal packet and pick it up at any school where they are being distributed. Students do not have to be present to pick up their meal packet but a student ID card will need to be provided or verification that a student is enrolled.
Weekly meal packets will include a breakfast and lunch for each school day in a week, not including holidays or scheduled days of no school. If no school is scheduled on a Friday, pick-up will be available on the last day of school in that week.
The district will have a soft open of the weekly meal distribution at its four middle schools on September 1 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Three days worth of meals will be available at 2020-21 prices. A student’s ID or verification of enrollment will be required.
Student Meal Pricing
Students enrolled at schools designated under the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will receive their meals at NO CHARGE at whichever site they visit each week.
Full Price Breakfast & Lunch
- PreK-Grade5 — $1.50 per breakfast and $2.75 per lunch ($21.25 for five days)
- Grades 6-12 — $1.75 per breakfast and $3.25 per lunch ($25 for five days)
Free & Reduced Price Breakfast & Lunch
- Grades K-3 — NO CHARGE
- PreK, Grades 4-12 — NO CHARGE for breakfast, $.40 per lunch ($2 for five days)
Distribution Sites
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Elementary & High Schools)
- Badger Mountain (Front entrance)
- Jason Lee (Front entrance)
- Jefferson (Back parking bus loop)
- Lewis & Clark (Front entrance)
- Marcus Whitman (Front entrance)
- Orchard (Front entrance)
- Sacajawea (Front entrance)
- Tapteal (Side parking loop)
- White Bluffs (Back bus loop)
- William Wiley (Front entrance)
- Hanford (Front entrance)
- Richland (Front entrance)
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Middle Schools)
- Carmichael (Front entrance)
- Chief Joseph (Jadwin Avenue side loop)
- Enterprise (Front by gym door)
- Leona Libby (Front entrance)
Boys & Girls Club
Breakfast and lunch will be served daily to students attending child care through Boys & Girls Club at Richland elementary schools. Families will be charged according to their child’s eligibility or CEP status. In addition, families may also choose to take home a weekly meal packet at the full price of those meals. For more information on these services, families can reach out to Nutrition Services at (509) 967-6114.
How To Pay For Student Meals
Credit card
- Go to MyMealtime.com. Create your account, then add your student(s) to the account by their first name and student ID. You can also download the free MyMealtime app. There is a minimum payment of $25.00 and a roughly 5% service fee.
Check or cash
- Bring a check or cash to the meal pick up. If paying by check, make sure your student’s name is written on the check. If paying with cash, place it in an envelope with your student’s name written on the outside. No change will be provided.