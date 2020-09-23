Richland School District plans to open in-person learning mid October for elementary students

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School Board will meet Thursday, Oct. 1 to review a proposed learning plan for most students to return to some in-person learning.
The Board discussed a target of mid-October to begin bringing elementary students back into schools, with middle and high school students tentatively resuming in-person instruction after the end of the first quarter in early November. In addition to developing a learning plan to provide some in-person instruction, board members directed district administrators to contact student families and staff members on their likelihood to return to schools for in-person learning. The Board also asked district leaders to propose options for those students and staff not prepared to return to in-person learning due to current COVID-19 conditions.
“We have parents who want their kids back. We have parents who don’t feel safe sending their kids back. We need to address the concerns of everyone,” says Board President Rick Jansons. “Board members want to bring our students back as soon as possible but we need to do it safely, deliberately and transparently.”
The Board scheduled the special workshop meeting after hearing an update during its Sept. 22 regular meeting. District administrators provided an update on current efforts to bring students with disabilities back to schools to receive special education services during that meeting. Board members also reviewed current data on COVID-19 cases and transmission rates in Benton County.
The workshop will be at 6:30 p.m. and conducted via Zoom in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s current order for public meetings to be held virtually in response to COVID-19.
District administrators are finalizing plans for connecting with each student family and staff member. Those efforts will begin in the coming days and families and staff should watch for that communication.
The Board has also directed district administrators to reach out to Benton-Franklin Health District for more guidance on their potential response to positive COVID-19 cases in schools.