Richland School District providing all students free lunch

RICHLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding to ensure any child up to the age of 18 may receive our weekly meal packets FOR FREE through Dec. 31.
No student ID or enrollment verification will be required and families may claim meals without their children present.
Families eligible for free or reduced-price meals are encouraged to still complete an application for the 2020-21 school year to help with future student meal planning.
View the application as well as our list of distribution sites and times for every Friday beginning Sept. 4: bit.ly/3fsrcC9