Richland School District releases 2020 Winter Weather procedures

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District released their plan for two-hour delays and Stay at Home days in regards to winter weather conditions.
"Due to our unique circumstances this academic year, our school and district staff are making every effort to keep students learning regardless of weather conditions," said the Richland School District in a statement.
RSD has set a goal of notifying staff, families and the community of a delay or stay home day by 6 a.m. if circumstances allow. These winter weather procedures will be in place for the 2020-21 school year only.
TWO-HOUR DELAY
If weather conditions require a two-hour delay:
- All students currently learning remotely will continue with their direct instruction schedules.
- Pre-K and elementary students who have in-person learning during the morning session will have a remote learning day at home. Teachers will take attendance, provide instructions and deliver information via Canvas or Google Classroom.
- Elementary aged students who have in-person learning during the afternoon session will come to school at their regular time.
- In-person tutoring at schools will be canceled.
- School buses will also pick up middle and high school students two hours late once they resume in-person learning as determined by the Richland School Board.
- Meals distribution will continue as scheduled if the delay occurs on a day that distribution events occur.
- Students enrolled in Tri-Tech Skills Center or Delta High School should check for any schedule changes from the Kennewick and Pasco school districts, respectively.
STAY HOME DAY
If weather conditions require our buildings to be closed for the day:
- All students currently learning remotely will continue with their direct instruction schedules.
- All students who are participating in in-person learning will have a remote learning day at home. Teachers will take attendance, provide instructions and deliver information via Canvas or Google Classroom.
- Meals distribution will continue as scheduled if the closure occurs on a day that distribution events occur.
- Students enrolled in Tri-Tech Skills Center or Delta High School should check for any schedule changes from the Kennewick and Pasco school districts, respectively.
If students are unable to connect with their teachers for remote learning due to lack of connectivity or other issues during weather closures, students will be eligible for an excused absence.
"These procedures require everyone to be ready for remote learning in case of inclement weather. Students should be prepared by making a habit of bringing their district-issued Chromebooks home every day if they are in in-person learning," said RSD. "We urge families who do not have reliable Internet access at home to reach out to their child’s school or the district IT Department for options for free or low-cost Internet."