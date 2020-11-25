Richland School District returns fourth and fifth grade students to distance learning

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School Board decided to return students in fourth and fifth grades to distance learning beginning Monday, Nov. 30 in response to challenges in opening our elementary schools for in-person learning.
Fourth- and fifth-graders who were attending in-person learning will shift back to our Continuous Learning 2.0 (bit.ly/3q0xYWn) model with their classmates. Families that moved their child in those grades to Continued Distance Learning (CDL) and have been assigned a new teacher will remain in those new classroom assignments.
Other in-person activities in our schools will continue, including:
- In-person learning for students in kindergarten through third grade, students at the Early Learning Center and in designated special education programs
- In-person tutoring for fourth- and fifth-grade students who are most in need of support until those grades return to in-person learning
- In-person support for middle and high school students struggling with distance learning
- Student activities permitted by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) and current public health requirements and guidelines will continue
Additionally, the Board has approved a plan for middle and high schools to be ready for students to begin in-person learning as early as Jan. 24 when the second semester begins if community circumstances with COVID-19 allow.
"I am confident that our community can rise to this challenge as it has so many times before. I encourage students and families to reach out to their schools for additional support," said Richland Superintendent, Dr. Shelley Redinger.
It is understandable that your student may be sad, angry, depressed or anxious at these events. Superintendent Shelley Redinger has included some resources from teams of school psychologists and counselors to help parents and guardians navigate these conversations and help their children cope.
- How To Ask What Kids Are Feeling (bit.ly/3m8gGnM)
- Teenagers & Reopening (bit.ly/2UZCRkj)
- Anxiety: Helping Handout For School & Home (PDF) (bit.ly/3m1MTND)
- Depression: Helping Handout For School & Home (PDF) (bit.ly/3fwvvOE)