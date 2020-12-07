KENNEWICK, WA - As school districts continue to adjust to hybrid learning, illnesses or the need to quarantine from Covid-19 is taking a toll, and creating teaching staff shortages in our local area.
Districts like Pasco, Richland, Sunnyside and Wapato have all reportedly dealt with staffing issues. On Monday the Wapato School District announced all schools in their area will head back to full remote learning through winter break due to "COVID issues impacting the availability of staff." The district says they will resume hybrid learning models after the winter break is over.
On Monday the Sunnyside School District was forced to cancel all in person classes because of "staff absences."
Meanwhile in Pasco- The Pasco Association of Educators (a teachers union) is pushing for change. In a two page letter to the Pasco School Board the union says Covid-19 is rampant in the community, and they are calling for a return to remote learning.
Citing a survey from The Pasco Association of Educators, Scott Wilson, President for the union says out of the 790 teachers who responded, 80 percent of them say they don’t feel safe returning to classrooms.
"Our survey results were targeted around the safety question for our staff- and it was very clear that until our rates in the area are able to go down- our staff is very clearly saying- they feel at risk and uncomfortable based on community spread. There's also a real desire to go back to a system where we provide more consistency. And help our students make more progress," Wilson told NBC Right Now.
Wilson also says he and fellow educators hope the community will step up and do their part to help bring high Covid-19 numbers down.
We reached out to the Pasco School District and a representative for the district tells us, "the district and the school board value the perspective of our staff members, and board members will have an opportunity to discuss the information that is shared in this letter during their board meeting on Tuesday."