Sunnyside School District adds new stops to Meal Deliveries

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Starting Monday, Sept. 21, new stops will be included in the SSD Meal Delivery routes.
These stops have caused changes to the times of each stop. Please take a few minutes to look at the updated Meal Delivery Routes list to see updated locations and times. All new locations are highlighted in yellow. https://bit.ly/SSDMealPickup
If you are not able to get to a delivery stop, please contact the Transportation Department at 509-837-2471 to see what arrangements can be made.
Additionally, meal pick-up locations have been added to the following schools, Monday through Friday, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Elementary
Chief Kamiakin Elementary
Outlook Elementary
Pioneer Elementary