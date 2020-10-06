Sunnyside School District votes to shift to a Hybrid Learning Model, starting Oct. 26

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors has voted to shift to a Hybrid Learning Model with a start date of Oct. 26, for our kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
With this vote, the District will continue moving forward with plans for students joining in-person learning and for those who will stay in 100% online learning.
Superintendent McKay will host a Community Forum on Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in English and Lorenzo Garza, the SSD Family Engagement Director, will host the Spanish session at 7 p.m. to provide families with updated information as planning continues.
The sessions will be conducted on Zoom https://sunnysideschools.zoom.us/j/95844259351 and streamed on Facebook Live.
Sunnyside School District are still collecting Hybrid Learning Choice Forms (https://bit.ly/HybridLearningForm) and are currently at 3,500 responses, so please submit your forms if you haven't already. These responses help greatly in planning the best way to support all students.