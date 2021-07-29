EASTERN WA- Yakima, Sunnyside and Wahluke school districts have been awarded the Project Aware Grant. This grant is designed to help school districts bring awareness to mental health affecting their students.
These districts are the first group of districts in eastern Washington to be awarded this grant. They were chosen because of their rural location, limited mental health resources in their areas and socioeconomic status.
This is a five year grant and each district will have the opportunity to use the money based on where it's needed most.
Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez said they hope to use the first year of the grant to train educators and staff about mental health.
"The benefit to the school district of course is having a more supportive staff with a healthier environment where students have fewer barriers to learning," Hellner-Gomez said. "We're very concerned with building powerful relationships between adults and students."
Sunnyside will be awarded $450,000 each year for five years. Hellner-Gomez said they also hope to use this money to bring mental health professionals into their schools.
Right now, they have one in one of the high schools and Hellner-Gomez said it has benefitted the students.
"By embedding mental health professionals into the district, into our schools, students can visit those mental health professionals with minimal transportation obviously, they don't have to miss a lot of school for travel time, and their parents don't have to get work off to get them to the appointment," Hellner-Gomez said.
With the pandemic taking a toll on several people's mental health, Hellner-Gomez said this grant couldn't come at a better time.
"It comes at a perfect time for the local school districts to begin the work and take advantage of the fact that the pandemic helped shine a spotlight on a very serious issue," Hellner-Gomez said.