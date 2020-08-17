Tips From a Tech Expert On Choosing Computers for Virtual Learning

KENNEWICK, WA-
As many families are preparing for the new reality of online school, they are faced with a new learning curve; technology. Learning how to use laptops and tablets, as well as choosing the right one can be tricky.
There are many options for computers kids can use-between MAC's, PC's, Chromebooks, and Tablets. Ryan Cantwell, the Best Buy PC supervisor here in Kennewick explains some of the most important things to remember when looking for a safe and easy way to ease your child into online school.
"Having a good camera, good speakers in there so students and teachers can hear each other, that it's clear. Another big thing is getting a computer with enough memory or enough RAM in it. You want to start with about four to eight gigabytes of RAM in that computer so if you have multiple things open, you're running your class, you also got an antivirus going, and your schoolwork up-It's not going to slow down or bog down on you," said Cantwell.
Ryan says having enough memory is important when saving files and running programs. Another very important thing to consider is antivirus software.
"What's cool is you can get antivirus on these and set up parental controls. On even your router and networking as well as the computer itself," said Cantwell.
He says there are many operating systems to choose from and he highlighted key differences between three different computer models.
Chromebooks:
"Chromebooks are great for students who will be just typing things up and browsing the web. They're more like a tablet with a keyboard so they are a lot safer when it comes to browsing the web and things like that. You can't download full programs on it but they work really great for word processing and looking stuff up--research and stuff like that," said Cantwell.
Windows:
"As far as windows computers go, they are probably your best selling computers in this store. Windows will allow you to download different programs on them. They can be more powerful than Chromebooks at times. So if you're somebody who needs a more powerful computer at home, maybe not just using it for your student but home computer as well, windows PC's are typically a good place to look, said Cantwell.
Apple:
"MAC is a great way to go, if you already are part of your apple ecosystem. If you have an Iphone, Iwatch, if you have a tablet-like an Ipad, or a Macbook, everything's gonna seamlessly kinda transfer over easily. Everything's going to be more familiar with you because you've used apple products before." said Cantwell.
Before checking out, make sure to ask if your computer retailer has any back to school deals.