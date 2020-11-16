Walla Walla School District announces Winter Break free meals program

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Public Schools is providing free meals during Winter Break to all children ages 1-18. Each child will receive a meal box with 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
Pre-order by clicking on the link below.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftR_CmZ8FoVxNX8cjDnjiZcWF4psBe9SdhK0otW_J9NRPrzw/viewform?gxids=7628&fbzx=3767944643433921516
Paper pre-order forms are available at each meal pick up site. Pre-order by 4 p.m. December 11. Late forms will not be accepted due to the district’s food order deadline. Pick up for pre-ordered meals is Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Support Services Building, 1174 Entley St. in Walla Walla.
If you have questions or need assistance, please call 509-527-3016 or visit www.wwps.org.