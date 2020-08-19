WALLA WALLA, WA - WWPS announces important updates as it continues to plan for the first day of school Sept. 8.
Due to state health guidance, the district will begin instruction remotely for most WWPS students and transition to face-to-face instruction through its AM/PM Hybrid Model as soon as viral conditions permit.
First Day of School (Grades 1 - 12)
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 (Remotely)
Transitional Kindergarten & Kindergarten Parent-Teacher-Student Conference Week and Start Date
- School for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten students will begin on Sept. 14 (Remotely).
•Individual parent-teacher-student conferences will be scheduled during the week of Sept. 8-11. Parents will have an opportunity to come to their child’s school for an in-person conference and meet their teacher. In addition, kindergarten screening will take place and families will receive technology training and pick up Chromebooks and classroom supplies/materials. You will be contacted soon by your child’s school to schedule your appointment.
• Safety protocols will be in place to ensure a safe visit.
Technology Check-out/Materials Pick-up (Grades 1st - 12th)
• All students will receive a Chromebook device for the school year as part of our 1-1 Tech Initiative.
• Families in need will also be issued an internet hotspot for online connectivity if they do not have internet at home.
• The district will be providing classroom supplies for all elementary and middle school students this year. There is no need for you to purchase any student supplies. In addition, at-home materials to support our comprehensive remote learning experience will also be provided during this pick-up event.
• Technology/materials pick-up: Mon., Aug. 31 and Tues., Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Location: child’s school).
Technology Practice Session
• 1st -12th grade WWPS students will conduct a technology trial “dry run” on Thursday, Sept. 3 with their teacher. Detailed information about the dry run session will be provided when your student picks up their device.
Nutrition Services
• Grab and Go meals (breakfast & lunch) will be available at six school sites from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. once school begins. Locations include: Berney, Edison, Green Park and Prospect Pt elementary schools and Garrison MS Families can pick up meals at any school location, regardless of school attendance.
• Free or reduced-price meal programs will continue to be offered. Currently, the USDA will not permit us to offer free meals to every student as we saw last spring, so students not on a Free or Reduced-Price meal program will be required to pay for any meals picked up.
• Nutrition Services Questions: Contact Director Pamela Milleson (509) 527-3016.
Live, Daily “Synchronous” Learning Sessions with Teachers (unless enrolled in Walla Walla Online)
• Elementary: Morning live session begins at 8 a.m. for TK – 2nd grade & 9:30 a.m. for 3rd – 5th. Afternoon live session begins at Noon for TK – 2nd and 1 p.m. for 3rd – 5th (note that afternoon session times may be adjusted at a later date based on individual student learning plans and specialized services).
• Secondary: Live sessions run daily from 9-11 a.m. with afternoon office hours. (SEATech classes from 9-10:30 a.m. with on-site lab hours). Safety protocols will be in place.
Attendance and Grading Criteria
• Attendance will be taken daily in accordance with state attendance policies and participation in the daily, live sessions is required.
• Grading for the 2020-21 school year will revert to the grading practices previously utilized prior to the COVID closure in the spring of the 2019-20 school year (e.g. A-F, standards based elementary grades).
Additional Information
