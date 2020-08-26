WAPATO, Wash. - The Wapato School District will take one of its school buses, load it up with the necessary materials and staff to take care of your registration needs and head down the road to the International Market parking lot in Wapato.
Wapato families who still need to register their student for the District’s WELCOME Preschool or Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year can stop by the school bus Thursday, August 27th, between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and get it taken care of.
The market is located at 512 W. 1st Street in Wapato.
If families are not able to make it out to the registration roundup at International Market, they can take care of their Kindergarten registration needs for the 2020-2021 school year any weekday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at either Camas Elementary or Simcoe Elementary Schools.
WELCOME Preschool application materials are only available at Camas Elementary School in Wapato.