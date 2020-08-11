WAPTATO, WA - The Wapato School Board announced Tuesday that the district will begin the school year using distance learning.
Statement from Wapato Public Schools:
The Wapato School Board of Directors unanimously supported a recommendation from Superintendent Kelly Garza at last night’s (8/10/20) regular school board meeting to start the 2020-2021 school year using a remote distance learning model. Superintendent Garza made his recommendation after reviewing the guidance for schools issued by both the Yakima Health District and the State late last week.
The District had hoped it could have started the year using some form of in-person instruction for the majority of our students but the ongoing elevated numbers of COVID-19 in our region just don’t allow for that at this time. The health, safety and well-being of our students, staff, families and community is one of our top priorities and the distance learning model provides the highest level of safety given the current status of the virus in the Valley.
The District will use the distance learning model until at least November 9, 2020 at which time it hopes the status of the coronavirus spread in the region allows for a transition into some form of in-person teaching and learning. That being said, the District will be working on plans to bring in small groups of "high needs" students for in person instruction as allowed by Health District guidance as soon as possible when the school year starts.
Wapato Public Schools will start the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, September 8th as scheduled. Students and families can look forward to a much improved virtual teaching and learning experience than what was used during the emergency distance learning at the end of last school year.