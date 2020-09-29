Wapato Schools Virtual Town Hall for Families

WAPATO, WA - Wapato Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Garza is inviting families of Wapato Public School students to join him for a virtual Town Hall meeting the evening of Thursday, October 1, 2020.
The purpose of the meeting is to share information about the updated guidance from the Yakima Health District regarding students being able to return to the classroom for in person instruction. Superintendent Garza will also update families on the District’s planning efforts to return to in person instruction. He also wants input from families about the District’s progressive reopening plan that will be outlined during the town hall.
Superintendent Garza will conduct back to back virtual Town Hall meetings Thursday evening. There will be an English language version from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a Spanish language version from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Information about how families can access and participate in either virtual Town Hall is available on the District’s website at www.wapatosd.org or by following Wapato Public Schools on Twitter @wapatoSD.