WSU Tri-Cities now offering in-state tuition rates to students from Umatilla County in Oregon

RICHLAND, WA – Washington State University Tri‑Cities will now offer in-state tuition rates to students in Umatilla County, Oregon, through a new program called the “I‑82 Advantage.”
“With our proximity to Oregon, just across the Columbia River, it only makes sense to provide greater access to an excellent university education in such close proximity,” WSU Tri‑Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes said. “This program applies to all prospective students who reside in Umatilla County.”
The program will save residents from Umatilla County thousands in tuition costs. By paying in‑state rates, tuition will cost $11,144 per year, compared to the $26,087 that an out-of-state student would pay for non‑resident tuition.
Those interested in attending WSU Tri‑Cities for spring 2021 are encouraged to apply by Nov. 15. Individuals interested in attending WSU Tri‑Cities in fall 2021 are encouraged apply by Jan. 31.
Applications can be completed online at tricities.wsu.edu/apply. After completing the application for admission, prospective students from Umatilla County should complete the WSU Tri‑Cities I‑82 Advantage application to qualify for in‑state tuition rates. Apply for the I‑82 Advantage program at tricities.wsu.edu/admissions/i82advantage.
Students applying to WSU Tri‑Cities should also make sure to complete the WSU Tri‑Cities scholarship application by Jan. 31 at tricities.wsu.edu/finaid/scholarships.
For more information about the I‑82 Advantage program, visit tricities.wsu.edu/admissions/i82advantage.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this cost-saving option for local students in Umatilla County, Oregon,” Haynes said. “We continually try to identify ways where we can meet students where they are. The COVID‑19 pandemic presents additional financial challenges for many local families. We do not want it to prevent students from achieving their dream of attending college that will help in setting them up for success for their future.”
WSU Tri‑Cities will also continue to offer what is known as the Border Bill program. The State of Washington’s Border Bill allows Oregon residents who live in specified counties, or who have recently moved to Washington from those counties, to attend WSU Tri‑Cities part‑time (8 credits or less per semester) and pay resident tuition rates. The specific Oregon counties whose residents are eligible for this benefit are: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Multnomah, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Washington. The application to apply for that program is located at tricities.wsu.edu/finaid/tuition-waivers.