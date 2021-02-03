YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District said they will support high schools in Yakima County starting hybrid-style learning as soon as February 16.
As of February 1, Yakima County reported 588 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. This does not meet the Washington State Department of Health's recommendation to wait to open schools until cases are 200 per 100,000 people. However, Interim Health Officer Larry Jecha said they will support this move anyway because of the affect remote learning has on student's mental health.
"We're not in the range that people recommend opening schools, but I think because of the dire things we've seen, the failure rates, the behavioral problems that we're seeing, you sometimes have to outweigh one thing over another," Jecha said.
Shane Backlund superintendent of the Selah School District said their district has online screenings for students and they have seen a big decline in student's mental and emotional health.
"Their belief in themselves has dropped, we've also seen an uptake in suicidal ideation where people are thinking about, talking about suicide more," Backlund said.
The health district will also support the switch to hybrid learning because they said the data shows it can be done successfully.
Since August, the schools that have been open reported 272 cases of COVID-19 and only 13 of those cases were found to be transmitted within schools.
The data also shows that only 14-17% of COVID-19 cases are K-12 aged kids.
Kevin Chase superintendent of Educational School District 105 said now that some schools have dabbled in hybrid learning, Yakima County knows it can be done successfully with restrictions.
"When we first got into COVID it was like we were all in a black room and we really didn't know what was going on right we had to stop and watch and get our eyes accustom to seeing what's going on in that room," Chase said. "We know where the lights are now and we know how to do it safely."
The health district is working with schools to make sure all the required restrictions are in place. High School Students in the Yakima School District plan to start hybrid learning on March 1, starting with freshmen.