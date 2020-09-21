Yakima School District 2020 Mobile Immunization Clinics

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District is gearing up to open its five-day immunization mobile clinic.
The mobile clinic opens Monday, September 28th, and is open for all YSD students between the ages of 2 and 18 years old.
The cost is $5 per child and medical coupons are accepted.
A child's current immunization record is required. Parents or legal guardians of minors must be present.
Appointments are required. To schedule one, call your school nurse. See the chart below for their contact information
|School
|Nurse
|Phone Number
|Early Learning
|Jackie Follansbee
|(509) 573-5991
|Adams ES
|Sonia Perez
|(509) 424-0842
|Barge-Lincoln ES
|Ashley Couch
|(509) 571-4547
|Davis HS
|Deme Palencia
|(509) 728-6382
|Discovery Lab
|Ashley LeCompte
|(509) 480-0495
|Eisenhower HS
|Sherry Donovan
|(509) 379-0220
|Franklin MS
|Shannon Morris
|(509) 728-6294
|Garfield ES
|Ashley Couch
|(509) 571-4547
|Gilbert ES
|Victoria Hampton
|(509) 834-9585
|Hoover ES
|Hannah Zeutenhorst
|(509) 424-0592
|Lewis & Clark MS
|Glenda Sanchez
|(509) 728-8550
|M.L. King ES
|Hannah Zeutenhorst
|(509) 424-0592
|McClure ES
|Brianna Alvarez
|(509) 728-8950
|McKinley ES
|Linda Gott
|(509) 907-1372
|Nob Hill ES
|Brianna Alvarez
|(509) 728-8950
|Online/Open Doors
|Jackie Follansbee
|(509) 573-5991
|Ridgeview ES
|Glenda Sanchez
|(509) 728-8550
|Robertson ES
|Sandi Debord
|(509) 907-1597
|Roosevelt ES
|Sandi Debord
|(509) 907-1597
|Stanton Academy
|Ashley LeCompte
|(509) 480-0495
|Washington MS
|Sonia Perez
|(509) 424-0842
|Whitney ES
|Dawn Faussett
|(509) 728-8856
|Wilson MS
|Dawn Faussett
|(509) 728-8856
|YV-Tech
|Jackie Follansbee
|(509) 573-5991