Yakima School District 2020 Mobile Immunization Clinics

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District is gearing up to open its five-day immunization mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic opens Monday, September 28th, and is open for all YSD students between the ages of 2 and 18 years old.

The cost is $5 per child and medical coupons are accepted.

A child's current immunization record is required. Parents or legal guardians of minors must be present.

Appointments are required. To schedule one, call your school nurse. See the chart below for their contact information

SchoolNursePhone Number
Early LearningJackie Follansbee(509) 573-5991
Adams ESSonia Perez(509) 424-0842
Barge-Lincoln ESAshley Couch(509) 571-4547
Davis HSDeme Palencia(509) 728-6382
Discovery LabAshley LeCompte(509) 480-0495
Eisenhower HSSherry Donovan(509) 379-0220
Franklin MSShannon Morris(509) 728-6294
Garfield ESAshley Couch(509) 571-4547
Gilbert ESVictoria Hampton(509) 834-9585
Hoover ESHannah Zeutenhorst(509) 424-0592
Lewis & Clark MSGlenda Sanchez(509) 728-8550
M.L. King ESHannah Zeutenhorst(509) 424-0592
McClure ESBrianna Alvarez(509) 728-8950
McKinley ESLinda Gott(509) 907-1372
Nob Hill ESBrianna Alvarez(509) 728-8950
Online/Open DoorsJackie Follansbee(509) 573-5991
Ridgeview ESGlenda Sanchez(509) 728-8550
Robertson ESSandi Debord(509) 907-1597
Roosevelt ESSandi Debord(509) 907-1597
Stanton AcademyAshley LeCompte(509) 480-0495
Washington MSSonia Perez(509) 424-0842
Whitney ESDawn Faussett(509) 728-8856
Wilson MSDawn Faussett(509) 728-8856
YV-TechJackie Follansbee(509) 573-5991

