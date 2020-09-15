Yakima School District Free Meal Distribution Times Shortened for Sept 16 Due to Poor Air Quality

YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday, September 16, the hours for the Yakima School District's meal pick up will be shortened due to poor air quality.
YSD will distribute meals from 11:00 am to 12:00pm and from 5:30pm – 6:30pm. Meals are free for all children age 1-18. If picking up for a YSD student, please bring their student ID card.
Schools that will be open on Wednesday for meal pick up are:
Adams
Barge-Lincoln
Garfield
Hoover
MLK Jr.McClure
Ridgeview
Robertson
Discovery Lab
Washington
Lewis & Clark
Franklin
IKE
Davis
Yakima Online and Open Doors will distribute meals from 11AM - 12PM only.
Families picking up food must wear a face covering. For more details, please go to www.YSD7.org