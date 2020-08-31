YAKIMA, Wash. - Beginning this Wednesday, September 2, student meals will not be distributed from all of Yakima District school sites.
However, families can go to any available . Schools that are sites for Wednesday meals pick up are:
- Adams Elementary School
- Barge-Lincoln Elementary School
- Garfield Elementary School
- Hoover Elementary School
- MLK Jr. Elementary School
- McClure Elementary School
- Ridgeview Elementary School
- Robertson Elementary School
- Discovery Lab School
- Washington Middle School
- Lewis & Clark Middle School
- Franklin Middle School
- Eisenhower High School
- Davis High School
- Yakima Online/Open Doors (Daytime Service Only)
YSD will distribute meals at these locations from 11:00 am to 1:00pm and from 5:30pm – 7:00pm.
Families picking up food must wear a face covering and must have the student’s ID card. Just a reminder that, different from this past Spring and Summer, meals are for enrolled YSD students only. For more details, please go to our district website at https://www.ysd7.org/domain/1074.