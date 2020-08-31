Ridgeview food service crew

The Ridgeview food service crew were still smiling at 7:00 PM last night after serving hundreds of students breakfasts and lunches.

YAKIMA, Wash. - Beginning this Wednesday, September 2, student meals will not be distributed from all of Yakima District school sites.

However, families can go to any available . Schools that are sites for Wednesday meals pick up are:

  • Adams Elementary School
  • Barge-Lincoln Elementary School
  • Garfield Elementary School
  • Hoover Elementary School
  • MLK Jr. Elementary School
  • McClure Elementary School
  • Ridgeview Elementary School
  • Robertson Elementary School
  • Discovery Lab School
  • Washington Middle School
  • Lewis & Clark Middle School
  • Franklin Middle School
  • Eisenhower High School
  • Davis High School
  • Yakima Online/Open Doors (Daytime Service Only)

YSD will distribute meals at these locations from 11:00 am to 1:00pm and from 5:30pm – 7:00pm.

Families picking up food must wear a face covering and must have the student’s ID card.  Just a reminder that, different from this past Spring and Summer, meals are for enrolled YSD students only. For more details, please go to our district website at https://www.ysd7.org/domain/1074.

