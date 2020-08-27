WAPATO, Wash. - Yakima, West Valley, East Valley, Selah, Grandview, Sunnyside, and Wapato School Districts are collaborating on a promotions campaign to remind families to get their kindergarten students registered now.
Even if school has already started, it is not too late to get kindergarten students enrolled. Registration/Enrollment information is available on each of the district’s websites or by contacting your school district office.
Many families in our region rely on the breakfast/lunch programs available to students at school. It is important families are aware that unlike the food services that provided free meals to children of all ages during the emergency school closure last spring, meal programs during this school year will only be available to students enrolled in the district they are attending.
Below you will see food service plans a few of the districts in the region will be using during distance learning as the 2020-2021 school year begins.