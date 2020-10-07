YVC Hosts Virtual FAFSA/WASFA Workshops to Help Students Gain Access to Money for College

YAKIMA, WA — Yakima Valley College will host virtual FAFSA/WASFA workshops this fall and winter to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA).
Workshops will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on October 14 and 28, 2020; November 4 and 18, 2020; December 9, 2020; January 13 and 27, 2021; and February 10 and 24, 2021. Volunteers will be available to help students and answer questions and breakout rooms will be used to review personal information. These workshops are open to the community and free of charge. Preregistration required. Click here to register for the event. www.yvcc.edu/FAFSA-WASFA-Workshops
FAFSA: The FAFSA is required to apply for federal financial assistance for higher education. Each year, the U.S. Department of Education provides more than $150 billion in grants, loans and work-study funds to students in need. In addition, many states and colleges use the FAFSA data to determine eligibility for state and institutional aid, and some private financial aid providers may use FAFSA information to determine whether students qualify for their aid.
WASFA: The Washington College Grant expanded eligibility to include low-income, non-citizen students who meet the program’s eligibility requirements and satisfy the following residency criteria:
- Have graduated from a Washington high school or obtained a GED (or will do so before beginning college)
- Have lived in Washington for three years prior to, and continuously since, earning the high school diploma or equivalent
- Sign an affidavit to file an application to become a permanent resident of the United States when eligible to apply
Whether you choose a four-year university, community college, vocational or technical school, this event can help you receive financial aid. Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to attend with their student. Students may attend alone; however, they will need to have as many of the parent/guardian items as possible.
Student should have available:
- Students Social Security number and/or card (if applicable)
- DACA work authorization number and/or card (if applicable)
- Driver’s license or state identification card (if applicable)
- If you were born after January 1, 1998 bring parent(s) and their 2019 income data (W-2’s or year-end pay stub and/or 2019 tax return)
- If you were born before January 1998, are married, have dependents you support or are active in or a veteran of the U.S. armed services, bring your 2019 income data (W-2’s or 2019 tax return)
- A valid email address for establishing Federal Student Aid ID (FSA-ID)
- Student’s tax return & W-2’s if employed in 2019
Parents/guardians should have available:
- Parents' Social Security number and/or card and date of birth (if applicable)
- Income tax return for 2019. If this is not available, students and families can estimate the information using 2020 year-to-day income information
- A valid email address for establishing Federal Student Aid ID (FSA-ID)
These documents may not be available to all students, but do not let it discourage you from participating. Volunteers will be able to help get your FAFSA or WASFA application started with whatever information you can provide. All information and documents shared with volunteers will be kept private and confidential. Information will only be used to help students and families apply for financial aid.