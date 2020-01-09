RICHLAND,WA - The project that was supposed to take 8 weeks is now going on 8 months, but the City of Richland has re-opened the stairs at the main trail head.
The stairs project is not quite done though, the City of Richland told NBC Right Now. The bottom few stairs have wood still and the incline is steeper than what it will be.
"I actually put some safety fencing to try to keep people out. They [hikers] would cut it so it was just a constant battle trying to keep people out," said Park Ranger Jason Janosky with the City of Richland.
The City says 'hike at your own risk.' The steep gravel part is still pretty tricky and Janosky highly recommends continuing to use the lower trail until the project is officially done in the spring.
NBC Right Now talked to many people hiking the new stairs and they all say they love it, and that it's a huge improvement.
Janosky says the permanent fix should be done before the annual Badger Mountain Challenge this spring.