TRI-CITIES, WASH. - We all get traditional, "I've been trying to contact you about your car's extended warranty," scam calls. What we don't often think about is how they get our information.
Often we throw out what we think as insignificant pieces of paper, but scammers get your information that way.
When we do get those scam calls, we're told the police will come to our house. So naturally, we give them the information we are asked for.
The most common scam is banking information. Every caller asks for the card number and three-digit code. If they're calling from your bank, they shouldn't need that information.
I spoke with Stevie Piña with Numerica Credit Union and he tells me people should look out for the red flags. Banks won't be asking for account or card information.
"Your institution will never ask for a pin code. That's not information we'll ever need," he says, "they'll ask for those three-digit security numbers on the back. Institutions won't ask for that, so when you start hearing that, immediately escape that conversation."
He tells me the next step should be asking what bank they're calling from and a name. If they say a bank you're affiliated with, hang up and give your local branch a call to investigate the incident.
Piña says you can also ask what account they're referring to. A bank won't ask for your account number because they should already have that information.
He encourages people to report scam callers to the FCC to further investigate where the number is coming from.
