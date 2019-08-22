Mostly sunny with light winds today.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s, afternoon highs in the mid 80s.  Quiet weather and sunshine continues through Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. 

Breezy winds Saturday ahead of our next front that arrive late Saturday evening/night.  I'm not expecting any rain with this system except for some mountain showers.  High pressure and sunshine Sunday-early next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s.  The warming trend continues with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you