Partly cloudy tonight with light winds and a little smoke and haze in the air. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Wednesday through the rest of the week mostly clear, calm and sunny with occasional high clouds and temperatures running a good 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.
The weekend is looking gorgeous once again with daytime highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s and low temperatures in the 40s.
The warm dry weather will continue into at least the middle of October.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Partly Cloudy... 50
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 85/48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 83/49
Friday... Mostly Sunny, High Clouds... 84/48
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 85/47
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 84/48
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 83/46
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Partly Cloudy ... 47
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 86/48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 84/49
Friday... Mostly Sunny, High Clouds... 84/48
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 85/47
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 84/46
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 84/45
