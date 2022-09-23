Clear skies and calm winds tonight for most of the region. Expect gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley tonight with winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
Get ready for a nice long stretch of beautiful weather through most of next week. Sunshine and gradual warming temperatures into the 1st week of Fall.
This weekend is sunny with mild temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight temperatures are in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.
We will warm up a few degrees early next week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A gradual cooling trend will begin Thursday as temperatures drop back to seasonal norms in the low to mid 70s.
Tri-Cities
Friday... Sunny, PM Cloudy … 78/53
Saturday... Sunny, Clear ...78/54
Sunday... Sunny, Nice ...81/54
Monday... Sunny, Nice ...84/54
Tuesday... Sunny, Nice ...85/56
Yakima
Friday... Sunny Day, Cloudy Night... 76/50
Saturday... Sunny, Clear … 77/53
Sunday...Sunny, Mostly Clear ...80/53
Monday... Sunny, Nice ….83/55
Tuesday... Sunny, Nice...85/55
