Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight, light winds and temperatures in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s. Warmer temperatures Saturday with light winds and temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A cold front moves in Saturday night/Sunday bringing a slight chance (20%) evening showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Next week looks pretty quiet with mostly Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60’s and gradually warming throughout the week.
Beautiful Fall Weekend Ahead
