Happy Friday! Another cool evening ahead as temperatures dip into the 40s. Skies are seeing some clearing tonight after a hazy day.
The haze will stick around through Saturday, but we can expect the smoke to start moving out this weekend. A ridge of high pressure staying strong over the west coast, but it will start to weaken over the weekend.
Lots of sunshine this weekend! Temperatures will continue to flirt above average in the low-mid 80s Saturday-Sunday.
A weak cold front will pass through leading into Sunday pushing in strong winds. Good news, the winds will help clear out the majority of the haze we have been seeing.
A cooler start next week, with temperatures in the upper 70s. A slight warm-up mid-week will push temperatures back to the low-mid 80s through next week with no rain in sight in our seven-day forecast.