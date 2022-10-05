Mostly clear tonight with light winds and a little smoke and haze in the air. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with above average temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. As fires continue to burn in the Cascades we will still have to deal with smoke and haze in the air.
The weekend is looking gorgeous once again with daytime highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s and low temperatures in the 40s.
Monday and Tuesday next week we are going to see a slight shift in the forecast with a chance of breezy to gusty winds, showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s. High pressure returns Thursday and we’ll see another warming trend with high temperatures returning to the mid 70s to low 80s.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Mostly Clear, Hazy...48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 83/48
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 82/47
Saturday...Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 82/47
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 83/48
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Windy, Cooler, Stray PM Shower... 78/47
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Stray AM Shower... 70/40
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Mostly Clear, Hazy... 48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 84/48
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 83/48
Saturday...Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 82/46
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 83/46
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Windy, Cooler, Stray PM Shower... 74/41
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Stray AM Shower... 67/36
