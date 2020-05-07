Sunny, light winds and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
High pressure returns today with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs climbing to the mid and upper 80s by Saturday (Warmest temperatures so far this year!). The pressure gradient begins to tighten again Sunday as an area of low pressure develops offshore. This will result in breezy southerly winds and a few afternoon showers in the Blues
An unsettled pattern returns early next week with several weather systems bringing us cooler temperatures and a chance for showers/thunderstorms. couple of weak fronts will move through the region early next week with a chance for a stray shower and cooler temperatures. Mid 70s-near 80 Monday and low-mid 70s by Tuesday through Wednesday.