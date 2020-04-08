Happy Wednesday everyone! A clear and chilly night ahead. Temperatures dipping down into the upper 30s.
Cool temperatures won't last long as we reach the mid-upper 70s yet again tomorrow. Sunny, dry weather continues through Friday as a dome of high pressure deflects any storms well away from Washington State. Thursday nd Friday will be the warmest days of the week as most areas reach mid-upper 70s and even hitting 80 in the Tri-Cities! Grab those sunglasses!
We may see a stray shower or two break out Saturday as the high pressure weakens allowing a cold front to push in from the north. Yet, Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Weekend highs drop down into the mid-upper 60s.