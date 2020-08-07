Happy Friday! Another cool night ahead as temperatures drop into the upper 50s overnight. An approaching cold front will push in more clouds tonight into Saturday morning. Clouds will move out Saturday afternoon leaving us with lots of sunshine for the weekend ahead.
As the cold front passes, it will also boost up our winds Saturday evening. Wind speeds anywhere from 10-25 MPH. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s-near 90.
Sunny and warm to begin next week! Highs in the low-mid 90s and overnight lows in the 50s-60s.